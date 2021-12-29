Nitish Kumar mocking people of Bihar through social reforms campaign: RJD

Patna, Dec 29 Hours before Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's address in MIT Muzaffarpur under his social reform campaign, the opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) on Wednesday accused the Kumar government of harbouring the accused involved in the mass gang-rape in a shelter home.

Taking to Twitter, the RJP pointed out that the accused of Muzaffarpur girls shelter home gang-rape case are still not convicted. The Samaj Sudhar Abhiyan (Social Reform Campaign) of Nitish Kumar is nothing more than mocking the patience and intelligence of the people of the state, it added.

The rape, gang-rape and other crimes against women are on a rise in Bihar, it said. Moreover, this government has given protection to the accused involved in the mass gang-rape in a shelter home.

Muzaffarpur shelter home gang-rape case came to light in May 2018 and the first FIR was registered on May 31,2018. The minor girls lodged in a shelter home called 'Sewa Sankalp evam Vikas Samiti' alleged gang-rape by visitors. Of the 42 minor girls, 34 alleged that they were sexually abused and assaulted by visitors. They alleged that the NGO founder Brajesh Thakur was involved in the incident.

During investigation, Brajesh Thakur's political links also surfaced. A woman cabinet minister of the Nitish government had also resigned from her post after her name figured in the case.

