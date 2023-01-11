Nitish Kumar rules out a second Deputy Chief Minister

Patna, Jan 11 Ahead of a cabinet expansion, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday ruled out the appointment of another Deputy Chief Minister.

He also made it clear that no more ministers will come from the JD-U quota, in a big jolt to those who were expecting a ministerial berth in the current government.

"I don't know how the post of Deputy CM arose. At present, there is no place for another Deputy CM. We will do a cabinet expansion and accommodate legislators of the RJD and the Congress quotas. The posts were vacant from their sides so they will get the ministerial berths," he said.

"During the previous government, they (BJP) had claimed two posts of Deputy Chief Minister and requested me to become the Chief Minister. I did not wish to hold the post of Chief Minister but they forced me. Now, we have a seven party alliance and they have mutual understanding in the participation of the government. So, how could a post of Deputy Chief Minister be created and given to any leader?" he added.

There was buzz about JD-U Parliamentary Board President Upendra Kushwaha becoming the second Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar, after he said that good news will be expected to come after Makar Sankranti. He further said that he is not here to stay in Math and he is not a saint (Sanyasi) either.

