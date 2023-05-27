Nitish Kumar slams Centre over new parliament building, says 'no sense' to attend NITI Aayog meeting

Patna (Bihar) [India], May 27 : Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday slammed the Centre over the construction of the new Parliament and said that there is 'no sense' to attend the NITI Aayog meeting and the inauguration ceremony of the new building.

Talking to the reporters in Patna, Kumar said, "What was the need for a new Parliament? The earlier building was a historic one. I have repeatedly said that the people in power will change the history of this country."

On May 28th 2023, the Prime Minister will inaugurate the new Parliament building, which is part of the Central Vista redevelopment project.

One of the highlights of the event will be the installation of a historic golden sceptre, called Sengol, near the Speaker's seat.

The Sengol is a symbol of India's independence and sovereignty, as well as its cultural heritage and diversity.

Meanwhile, Kumar also said that he will skip the NITI Aayog meeting today held by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"There was no sense in attending the NITI Aayog meeting today and the inauguration of the new Parliament building tomorrow," he added.

PM Modi will chair the eighth governing council meeting of Niti Aayog on Saturday on the 'Viksit Bharat @2047: Role of Team India' theme at the new Convention Centre in Pragati Maidan, New Delhi.

As the chairman of NITI Aayog, PM Modi will preside over the meeting.

Kerala's Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Rajasthan's Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot won't attend the NITI Aayog Council meeting presided over by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the national capital on Saturday.

CM Gehlot has cited health reasons for not attending the meeting, while CM Vijayan has not given any specific reason for his absence.

Other than him, Delhi's CM Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab's CM Bhagwant Mann, Telangana's CM K Chandrashekhar Rao, and West Bengal's CM Mamata Banerjee are expected to skip the meeting on Saturday.

PM Modi will deliberate on issues related to health, skill development, women empowerment and infrastructure development, with an aim to make India a developed nation by 2047.

"Eight prominent themes will be discussed during the day-long Meeting including Viksit Bharat@2047, Thrust on MSMEs, Infrastructure and Investments, Minimising Compliances, Women Empowerment, Health and Nutrition, Skill Development, and Gati Shakti for area development and social infrastructure," the NITI Aayog stated.

It added, "The Meeting will see the participation of Chief Ministers/Lt Governors of all States and Union Territories, Union Ministers as ex-officio Members, and the Vice Chairman and Members of NITI Aayog".

PM Narendra Modi and Lok Sabha Speaker, Om Birla will lead the inauguration ceremony of the new parliament building on Sunday, May 28, which will be dedicated to the nation.

