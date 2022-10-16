Nitish learns the hard way that he can't get away with ageist remarks

Patna, Oct 16 Bihar Chief Minister and Janata Dal (United) supremo Nitish Kumar's image has been that of a corruption-free politician and he has been among those leaders who expresses his views clearly, but in recent times he is in news for making statements against the state's opposition, Bharatiya Janata Party. Nitish is now questioned for his own comments to prove himself superior and project his image as a leader with vast political experience than other opposition leaders.

After quitting the NDA-led alliance in Bihar and forming the government with the Opposition Grand Alliance or 'Mahagathbandhan', BJP leaders are constantly launching political attacks on the Bihar Chief Minister with remarks like return of 'Jungle Raj' in Bihar or claims to follow ideals of socialist leader Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan, appeasement politics or a discussion on improper implementation of liquor prohibition law.

On the one hand, the BJP is constantly launching political attacks on the Chief Minister, the latter seems to avoid giving a clear response to the former on any real issue. Recently, when Union Home Minister Amit Shah had come to Sitab Diara, the native village of Jai Prakash Narayan on the occasion of his 120th birth anniversary. Responding to Shah's visit to the socialist leader's village, Nitish said he had much more political experience than Shah to understand the legacy of JP movement.

Taking a dig at Shah, Nitish said that the statements of those leaders who came into politics 20 years ago have no significance for him. This is not the first time that the Chief Minister has tried to belittle his political opponents by pretending to be a politican with a vast experience.

Earlier, Nitish had also asked former Minister Nitin Navin Sinha to sit down in the state Assembly by calling him a 'child'.This happened when the Chief Minister was speaking in the state Assembly and the four-time BJP MLA Nitin Navin tried to interrupt.

The Chief Minister replied saying that the (BJP MLA) is still a child. "Your father (Nabin Kishore Sinha) used to be part of our party," Nitish added.

Later, Navin said that the Chief Minister should remember that all MLAs are equal in the state Assembly. "I can play his nephew outside the state Assembly. He will get a befitting reply on his seniority someday," the BJP MLA said.

Recently, the Chief Minister had also tried to call the Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council, Samrat Choudhary as a child. However, Choudhary later retaliated saying that Nitish Kumar seems to have lost his political wisdom now. "I am a five-time MLA. Just like Nitish Kumar is an MLC, I am also an MLC. He should discuss issues with us and not discuss on who is a senior leader."

Earlier, the Chief Minister had also raised questions about the knowledge of political strategist-turned-politician Prashant Kishor. Asked by the media about Kishor, Nitish said that the former knew nothing and was doing senseless talk.

Bihar BJP spokesperson Manoj Sharma said that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has now grown too old. To those who are of his son's age, he tries to project himself as a 'super boss'. The situation is that even as Chief Minister, Nitish has to approach the RJD for making a decision on any key issue. By giving such statements he vents out his anger and tries to prove his seniority before the RJD.

The BJP leader, however, also said that it is not age and seniority that matters in a democracy, but faith of the people. The Chief Minister should give a direct reply.

Even RJD leaders do not agree with such statements of Nitish Kumar. An RJD leader said the Chief Minister should refrain from making statements on projecting his seniority in politics.

