Nitish, Tejashwi to go to Bengaluru for swearing-in ceremony of Congress govt

Patna, May 18 Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav will go to Bengaluru for the swearing-in ceremony of the new Congress government in Karnataka on Satursday.

The Congress has sent invitations to Nitish Kumar and Tejashwi Yadav and they have accepted it.

The swearing-in ceremony will start at 12.30 pm on May 20 where Siddaramaiah will take oath as Chief Minister and D.K. Shivakumar will take the oath of Deputy Chief Minister. Some ministers are also like to be sworn in.

The Congress is trying to give a message to the BJP about opposition unity by sending invitations to top leaders of opposition parties.

