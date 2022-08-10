Nitish to prove majority in Bihar Assembly on Aug 24

Patna, Aug 10 After taking the oath as Bihar Chief Minister for the eighth time, Nitish Kumar called for first cabinet meeting on Wednesday.

In the meeting with Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav, Nitish Kumar passed a proposal to call a special session of the Assembly on August 24 - for him to prove his majority - and the Legislative Council on August 25.

Bihar Governor Phagu Chauhan has been intimated of the proposal and his approval is awaited.

Leaders of the Mahagathbandhan also brought in a no-confidence motion against Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha, of the BJP. Since he just has support of just 77 MLAs of his own party, it is most likely that he would resign from the post before motion.

RJD's Awadh Bihari Chaudhary is the front runner for the post.

On August 25, the Legislative Council will elect a new Chairman as well.

