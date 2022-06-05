N.Korea fires ballistic missile toward East Sea: S.Korean military

Seoul, June 5 North Korea fired an unidentified ballistic missile toward the East Sea on Sunday, South Korea's military said, in the recalcitrant regime's 18th show of force in 2022.

The Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) announced the launch in a text message sent to reporters. It gave no further details, with a related analysis apparently under way, Yonhap news agency reported.

The North test-fired a suspected intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) and two apparent short-range ballistic missiles into the East Sea on May 25.

