N.Korea says spy satellite crashes into sea

Seoul, May 31 North Korea said on Wednesday a rocket carrying a military spy satellite it launched earlier in the day crashed into the Yellow Sea due to an engine problem and that the country plans to carry out its second launch in the near future.

After the separation of the first stage, the rocket carrying the spy satellite fell into the sea due to an engine problem, Yonhap news agency reported, citing the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

