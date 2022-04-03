No-confidence vote against Imran deemed unconstitutional, oppn furious as session wraps up

Islamabad, April 3 The much-awaited vote on a no-confidence motion against Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan was abruptly deemed "unconstitutional" on Sunday during what was expected to be a crucial National Assembly session, but was instead wrapped up within minutes of starting, Geo News reported.

The session started after a brief delay of over 30 minutes chaired by Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri.

Khan himself was expected to attend the crucial session.

However, he did not attend and it was reported that the premier would stay at PM House, unless an "extraordinary situation" occurs.

Earlier, it had been reported that Khan was confident that he will defeat the no-confidence motion against him, sources had said, adding that the premier has decided to fight till the last ball.

A delegation of opposition lawmakers submitted a no trust motion against National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser in the NA Secretariat ahead of the voting on no-trust move against the premier.

More than 100 lawmakers from the Opposition parties have signed the no-confidence motion, including Ayaz Sadiq, Khursheed Shah, PPP's Naveed Qamar and JUI-F's Shahida Akhtar Ali.

