No foreign conspiracy to topple Imran Khan: Pak NSC

Islamabad, April 22 Pakistan's National Security Committee (NSC) said on Friday that there was no foreign conspiracy to topple the Imran Khan-led government, according to a statement released after the body met, media reports said.

"The NSC discussed the telegram received from the Pakistan Embassy in Washington. Pakistan's former ambassador to the US briefed the committee on the context and content of his telegram," it stated, Dawn reported.

The meeting of the NSC, which is the highest forum for coordination on security issues, was chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

It was attended by former Pakistan ambassador to the US, Asad Majeed, ministers for defence, energy, information and broadcasting, interior, finance, human rights, planning, development and special initiatives, joint chiefs of staff committee, services chiefs, and senior officers.

According to the statement, the NSC examined the "content of the communication" shared by the ambassador and "reaffirmed the decisions of the last NSC meeting".

"The NSC was again informed by the premier security agencies that they have found no evidence of any conspiracy," the statement said, adding that the meeting concluded that "there has been no foreign conspiracy", Dawn reported.

Former Prime Minister Imran Khan first spoke of the cable and brandished it at a public rally on March 27. He said it carried details of the ambassador's meeting with US Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asia Affairs, Donald Lu, in which the latter allegedly threatened Pakistan.

Imran Khan and his party linked the purported threat with the no-trust move against him in the National Assembly that led to his ouster from the top office.

Majeed, in the cable, reportedly said that Lu had warned that Imran's continuation as the Prime Minister would have repercussions for bilateral relations.

The US, Khan claimed, was annoyed with his "independent foreign policy" and visit to Moscow.

