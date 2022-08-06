No foul play in land purchase, claims RCP Singh

Patna, Aug 6 Reacting to the JD-U notice over alleged discrepancies in immovable properties registered from 2013 to 2022 in his name and his family members, former Union minister RCP Singh claimed that the allegation of corruption levelled against him is completely baseless. "The lands were purchased legally and under the capacity of the financial status of our family members," he asserted.

"The land was purchased in the names of my two daughters Lipi Singh and Lata Singh. The former is an IPS officer and latter is an advocate. Both of them have been filing ITR since 2010. Besides, I also served as an IAS officer for a long time and distributed my properties and wealth to my daughters. So, we did not obtain lands illegally," Singh said in Nalanda.

"There is not a bulk purchase in these lands. Some of the lands were purchased through cash while some were exchanged with lands of other places. The lands of villages are comparatively less expensive than urban areas. The lands were not purchased through my bank account," Singh said.

Meanwhile, Upendra Kushwaha, the President of JD-U parliamentary board claimed: "The party is waiting for the official written reply of RCP Singh. Once he would submit the reply, we will take further action against him."

"Our party leaders have observed that taxes were collected by him and now it is clear through the notice served by the JD-U state president," RJD leader Shakti Singh Yadav claimed.

BJP leader and spokesperson Arvind Singh said: "It is an internal issue of JD-U and BJP has nothing to do with it."

