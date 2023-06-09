"No need for politics in Kolhapur incident": NCP chief Pawar

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], June 9 : After alleged objectionable social media posts concerning Aurangzeb and Tipu Sultan that sparked tensions in Maharashtra's Kolhapur, Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Sharad Pawar on Thursday said that there is no need for politics in the Kolhapur incident.

"Unfortunately, some people have created such a situation. This is not right for society...Common people have to pay its price...There is no need for politics in this. When this is investigated, the truth will come before everyone," the Nationalist Congress chief said while speaking to the reporters.

Tension gripped Kolhapur after some youth allegedly posted objectionable posts on social media with a reference to Aurangzeb and Tipu Sultan.

On Wednesday, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis slammed supporters of the erstwhile Mughal ruler and said, "Suddenly, in some districts of Maharashtra, sons of Aurangzeb took birth. They keep the status of Aurangzeb and show their posters. Because of this, there are tensions. Questions arise, where do these sons of Aurangzeb come from? Who are behind this? We will find this out," said Fadnavis while talking toin Nagpur.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde emphasized the government's responsibility for maintaining law and order in the state and appealed to the public for peace and calm.

"The government is responsible for maintaining law and order in the state. I also appeal to the public for peace and calm. The Police investigation is underway and action will be taken against those found guilty..." said Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde.

However, Leader of Opposition of Maharashtra and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Ajit Pawar on Wednesday urged the government to find the reason behind the Kolhapur violence.

"Today, there is a curfew-like situation in Kolhapur. The incidents to disturb law and order happen intentionally. Previously, some violent riots took place disturbing the law and order. It is the responsibility of the CM and police to investigate the reason behind the clashes. There are rumours that the incidents are happening, keeping elections in mind. The government should keep a firm stand on knowing the reason behind the clashes," Pawar said.

A curfew was imposed in Maharashtra's Kolhapur on Wednesday after a violent clash broke out between two groups.

