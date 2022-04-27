Nod to construction even in Shimla's sinking, congested zones

Shimla, April 27 In the run-up to the Assembly elections scheduled later this year, the Himachal Pradesh Cabinet, led by Chief Minister Jairam Thakur, on Wednesday gave its nod to the Shimla Development Plan, a first in over four decades, prepared by the Department of Town and Country Planning to allow construction even in the core, congested and sinking zones.

Critics say this decision is aimed to allow two-and-a-half-storey structures in Shimla's core area and three-and-a-half floors in the rest of the city.

Also, they say, it is against the National Green Tribunal

