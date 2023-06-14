"Not seen this kind of advertisement..." Ajit Pawar's jibe at BJP-Shiv Sena

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 14 : Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar on Tuesday slammed Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Shiv Sena over the advertisement featuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

He stated that the poster didn't feature Shiv Sena's stalwarts like Balasaheb Thackeray and Anand Dighe.

"Till date, in my political career, I have not seen this kind of advertisement which I saw in today's newspapers. PM Narendra Modi and CM Shinde's photos were there in the advertisement," Pawar said.

He added, "They (Shiv Sena) say that they are the soldiers of Balasaheb Thackeray, whereas Balasaheb Thackeray's and Anand Dighe's photos were missing from the advertisement."

This comes after full-page advertisements appeared in newspapers across the state with the tagline "Modi for India, Shinde for Maharashtra".

