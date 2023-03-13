'Nothing found in raid': Tejashwi demands ED release the list of seizures

Patna March 13 In wake of Enforcement Directorate (ED) raid at his house in Delhi, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav on Monday said that the team had found nothing.

"Mere paas se thinga (nothing) mila hai," he said, demanding that the ED should release the Panchnama (record of observations of five witnesses) or he will issue the same.

Tejashwi Yadav, who returned from Delhi on Monday afternoon, straight away went to the Assembly and met Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, whom he briefed on the ED raids at his house and the houses of relatives.

"The leaders of BJP are feeling scared after the large turnouts in the Purnea rally. They knew that they would not face us in Bihar during the 2024 Lok Sabha election. Hence, they are using the constitutional bodies against us," he said.

"We are actually socialist and we have the heart and courage to fight against rumours and false cases. We also have political grounds, ideology, and conscience. I said that these things would happen against us on a day when the Mahagathbandhan government was formed in Bihar," Tejashwi Yadav said.

"They are questioning about Rs 600 crore, I want to ask them where the details of Rs 80,000 crore is. People are saying that treasury was found from my house, I want to say that they have found 'thinga' (nothing). Where are the seizure lists? I demand from the ED to reveal the seizure list. If they do not disclose the seizure list, I will release it," he said.

"BJP leaders were shouting about railways for years. They were initially told that we have 'benami' (proxy) assets. Now, they are not talking a single time about benami assets. They are conducting raids on the houses of my sisters and their relatives. They (BJP) are doing such a low level of politics. All the claims of the BJP are rubbish. People are watching it and they will reply in the Lok Sabha election 2024 and Bihar Assembly election in 2025," Tejashwi Yadav said.

"BJP has become desperate ever since the Mahagathbandhan government was formed in Bihar. Where were the ED and the CBI when they were purchasing MLAs in Maharashtra? Rs 8 crore recovered from a MLA of BJP in Karnataka, why did the ED and the CBI not go there?" he asked.

Earlier, the ED conducted raids at Tejashwi Yadav's New Friends colony house in Delhi and reportedly recovered Rs 53 lakh cash, 1.5 kg of gold jewellery, 540 gram gold coins, and 1,900 dollars.

