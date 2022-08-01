NSA Doval should name elements spreading bigotry: AIMIM's Owaisi

Days after National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval participated in a meeting to promote inter-faith harmony, AIMIM chief Asadudduin Owaisi on Sunday said the top government functionary should name the elements who were spreading bigotry in the country.

"I was expecting that he (Doval) would tell the country about who are the elements spreading bigotry in the country. Why is he mincing his words? He should tell the nation," Owaisi told reporters here.

On Saturday, NSA Ajit Doval while speaking at an interfaith harmony meeting organised by the All India Sufi Sajjadanashin Council (AISSC) in Delhi, said that some elements were creating acrimony and conflict in the name of religion and ideology and observed that there was a need to work on the ground and "strengthen our voices".

"Some elements are trying to create an atmosphere that's vitiating the progress of India. They're creating acrimony and conflict in the name of religion and ideology, it's affecting the entire country while spilling over outside the country too," Doval had said.

The NSA emphasised the need to maintain unity and said every citizen will benefit from the country's progress.

"There's an atmosphere of conflict in the world, if we have to tackle that atmosphere, it's important to maintain the unity of the country together. The way India is progressing will benefit people from all religions," he said.

Owaisi, in his interaction with the media in Jaipur on Sunday night, also targeted the Centre and said it should talk about economy and the promises of employment that were made.

Asked to comment on the Sri Lankan financial crisis, Owaisi said "The situation in Sri Lanka is because their government tried to suppress all the real data from the public. I hope such situations do not prevail in India".

( With inputs from ANI )

