Omar Abdullah makes sensational comments over Hijab matter in Karnataka

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah alleged that hatred for the Muslim community has been normalized in the country and now India is no longer celebrates its diversity. He is the protester for 'hijab' intensified at colleges in parts of Karnataka.

Abdullah commented on a video that went viral on social media, in the video, it was seen that some men were raising slogans at a college in Karnataka with sporting saffron scarves heckling a woman in 'hijab'.

When Muslim girl arrives at PES College, She's been heckled by several 'students' wearing #saffronshawls#KarnatakaHijabRowpic.twitter.com/qa3UDbMPST — Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) February 8, 2022

"How brave these men are and how macho they must feel while targeting a lone young lady! Hatred for Muslims has been completely mainstreamed and normalized in India today," he said.

"We are no longer a nation that celebrates our diversity, we want to punish and exclude people for it," he added.

This issue began in January at a government PU College in Udupi where six students wearing headscarves asked to leave the college. After which the issue has been spread to other parts state. And this matter has now taken a political turn as the ruling BJP stood in support of uniform-related rules put by the institute while the opposition Congress alleged the 'hijab' controversy is to divert the mind of students.