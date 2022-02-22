On Mohan Delkar's 1st death anniversary, Shiv Sena pays tributes

Silvassa/Mumbai, Feb 22 The Shiv Sena on Tuesday paid rich tributes to the former Independent MP from the Union Territory of Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu, the late Mohan Sanjibhai Delkar, on his first death anniversary.

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut and Minister of Tourism Aditya Thackeray travelled from Mumbai to Silvassa to attend a commemoration meeting organised by the Delkar family and their supporters.

Delkar, 59, was a 7-time MP from the UT of Dadra & Nagar Haveli, and was found dead in an apparent suicide at a hotel in south Mumbai on February 22 last year, kicking off a massive national political row.

Later, his widow Kalaben Delkar and her family joined the Shiv Sena and won the October bypolls held to fill up the Lok Sabha reserved ST seat.

On his first death anniversary on Monday, the Delkar family and the local Sena unit organised a condolence meeting in Silvassa town where Raut and Thackeray Jr. joined to remember the late MP's services to the people of the Union Territory.

Aditya Thackeray said that he had come to Silvassa to share the grief of the Delkar family, and they would be available whenever needed, while Raut assured that after the ongoing probe, justice would definitely be given to the Delkars.

