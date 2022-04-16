One month of helm: 300 units of free power for households in Punjab

Chandigarh, April 16 On completing 30 days of its helm in Punjab on Saturday, the AAP government led by Bhagwant Mann announced 300 units of free electricity from July 1 for all categories of household consumers.

This was one of the first crucial pre-poll sops announced by AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal on June 29, 2021.

The state has already been providing free power to the farmers, besides 200 free units to the Scheduled Castes, Backward Classes and BPL families.

In front-page newspapers advertisements in almost all major dailies, the government announced to provide free power, besides highlighting its achievements that comprise the launch of anti-corruption helpline, which Mann launched on March 23, the martyrdom day of freedom fighters Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru.

Opening the helpline 9501-200-200 Mann, whose party swept to power winning 92 of the 117 seats, said people should not say 'no' if they are asked to pay bribe. Instead, they should make a video and send it to the given number, through WhatsApp.

The other prominent achievements include announcement to fill 25,000 new government jobs, regularisation of service of 35,000 contractual workers and the rollout of doorstep delivery of ration for the poor, the model the Aam Aadmi Party

