Opposition Raises Concerns Over Deteriorating Law and Order In Goa, Cites Incidents of Extortion, Public Altercations

Opposition parties in Goa have sharply criticized the state government for its declining law and order situation, citing recent incidents involving BJP leaders and allegations of criminal activity. They argue that governance under Chief Minister Pramod Sawant is deteriorating, with rising concerns about extortion and public altercations.

The controversy intensified with a leaked audio clip allegedly featuring BJP MLA Sankalp Amonkar. In the clip, Amonkar is reportedly heard threatening a water sports operator at Baina Beach, demanding over one lakh rupees to allow the operator to continue business. The conversation suggests coercion and intimidation, raising serious questions about the MLA’s conduct.

Further highlighting the lawlessness, an incident involving BJP South Goa District President Tulshidas Naik has come to light. Naik was reportedly assaulted at the Sancoale MRF garbage treatment plant by an individual while Cortalim Independent MLA Anton Vaz and local police officers looked on without intervening. This inaction has exacerbated concerns about the effectiveness of law enforcement.

https://x.com/amitspatkar/status/1831705654500667430

Goa Congress President Amit Patkar criticized CM Sawant’s administration, questioning its ability to maintain law and order. On social media, Patkar denounced the BJP government, claiming that Goa is now under "goonda raj" where even BJP members are unsafe. He highlighted the troubling fact that police officers were present but failed to act, suggesting a lack of impartiality and effective response.

Critics argue that the inaction of the police and the alleged criminal behavior of politicians reflect a broader failure of the current government. They contend that under CM Sawant, Goa’s safety and governance are significantly compromised, with serious implications for public trust and order.