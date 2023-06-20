OPS demands filling up vacancies in TN transport corporation

Chennai, June 20 Expelled AIADMK leader and former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, O. Panneerselvam, has called upon Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to immediately fill up the vacancies in the state transport corporation.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, Panneerselvam said that there are 25,000 vacancies in the state transport corporation, which he urged the state government to fill in a transparent manner.

He cited certain reports in the media that the Tamil Nadu government is recruiting retired drivers and conductors at a consolidated pay and charged that this is against the youth of Tamil Nadu.

The former Chief Minister said that not filling up vacancies in the state transport corporation with youth is affecting the morale of the youth, as he called upon the government to immediately do the needful.

