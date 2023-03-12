OPS urges Centre to roll back on proposed hike in toll rates

Chennai, March 12 AIADMK's deposed leader and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam (OPS) on Sunday urged the Central government to cancel the proposed hike in toll rates which is to be implemented from April 1.

Noting that as per reports available a hike of 10 per cent is expected from April 1 onwards, he, in a statement, said: "The increasing of toll rates meant additional financial burden on the people. It would lead to a hike in freight rates of all goods, including essential commodities. The hike in toll rates would have a chain reaction."

OPS said that the people expect the rates to be withdrawn with immediate effect.

He said that the national highways on which toll was being collected were not being maintained properly, and some toll plazas do not comply with the minimum 60 km gap norm.

Panneerselvam also called upon the Central government to reduce the number of toll plazas in the state, and urged the Tamil Nadu government to exert preassure on the Centre in this regard.



aal/vd

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor