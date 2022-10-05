Owaisi welcomes BRS, BJP calls it KCR's misadventure

Hyderabad, Oct 5 The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) on Wednesday welcomed the decision of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) to enter national politics by changing its name to Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) while the BJP has termed it as misadventure by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao.

Soon after the TRS general body meeting passed a resolution to change its name to BRS, AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi took to Twitter to congratulate Chandrasekhar Rao on TRS' transformation into a national party.

"My best wishes to the party on their new beginning," wrote Owaisi, a member of Lok Sabha from Hyderabad.

Meanwhile, the BJP has termed KCR's move to enter national politics as misadventure. "CM KCR's misadventure while struggling to keep his government operational financially is an unworthy exercise," said BJP spokesman K. Krishna Sagar Rao.

He pointed out that this is not the first time a regional party nurtured national ambition. "Many regional parties since 1947 have tried and failed. AIADMK, DMK, TDP, SP, BSP, RJD, JD(U), TMC and recently Aam Aadmi Party are few," he said.

The BJP leader wondered how by just changing its name, the TRS can become a national party. He said that a party needs to get quantifiable voter support in multiple states for it to be recognised as a national party.

"BJP believes there's no 'Telangana Model' and it exists only in the fictitious imagination of CM KCR. One can't sell a model to the nation, which doesn't exist," said Krishna Sagar Rao.

He believed that KCR's initiative will be self sabotage. "Change of the name from TRS to BRS will lead to losing his home turf, while he embarks on a wasteful national ambition," he added.

