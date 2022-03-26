Pak army foils infiltration attempt as political temperature soars in Islamabad

Islamabad, March 26 As political parties opposing the Imran Khan-led government start their march towards Islamabad, along with Khans supporters who are also enroute the capital with a claim to stage the countrys biggest public gathering, security forces have foiled the plans of a group of terrorists, who were attempting to enter Pakistan from Afghanistan.

As per a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), "Four soldiers of the Pakistan Army embraced martyrdom as they foiled the plans of terrorists, who were attempting to enter Pakistan from Afghanistan."

"Terrorists had attempted to infiltrate Pakistan from Afghanistan on the intervening night of March 23/24 in the Hassan Khel area of North Waziristan district," the ISPR statement read.

"Due to the alertness and timely response of the troops, the infiltration attempt was foiled. The terrorists retaliated with the fire, which was reciprocated in a befitting manner. The terrorists fled after failing to enter the country," the statement added.

The ISPR maintained that the terrorists suffered heavy casualties as a result of the confrontation with the Pakistani armed forces.

The four soldiers who embraced martyrdom during the exchange of fire have identified as Lance Havaldar Wajahat Alam, 34, from Ghizer in Gilgit Baltistan (GB); Sepoy Sajid Inayat, 25, from Sheikhupura, Punjab province; Sepoy Maqbool Hayad, 32, from Ghizer in Gilgit Baltistan; and Sepoy Sajid Ali, 22, from Skardu in Gilgit Baltistan.

"The Pakistan Army is determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve," vowed the ISPR.

The infiltration attempt comes at a time when massive gatherings are expected to enter Islamabad from all parts of the country, forcing the security forces to take extra measures to safeguard the city from any form of terror activity.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led by Prime Minister Imran Khan is going to stage a mega public gathering in Islamabad on March 27, claiming to bring at least one million of its supporters to the capital.

On the other hand, the Pakistan Muslim League–Nawaz (PML-N) and the Jamiat-Ulema-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F), led by Shahbaz Sharif and Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman, respectively, are also marching towards Islamabad with their supporters moving from all parts of the country with an aim to not only reach Islamabad, but also to stage a sit-in till the no-confidence motion moved by the opposition parties against Khan is tabled in the National Assembly for voting.

The security forces in the capital have been put on red alert, and a three-tier security plan has been put in place to maintain peace, and avoid any conforntation between the supporters of the ruling and opposition partes.

