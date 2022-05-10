Pak PM to leave for London as Nawaz summons emergency meeting

Islamabad, May 10 Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will leave for London on Tuesday night along with senior PML-N leaders to meet party supremo Nawaz Sharif in the wake of heightened political uncertainty in the country, media reports said.

According to insiders, Nawaz has summoned an "emergency meeting" of the party leaders to discuss matters related to the economy and the prevailing political situation in Pakistan, Express Tribune reported.

The insiders further said the ruling party is expected to make some "big decisions" regarding the fate of the coalition government led by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb later confirmed the development while addressing a press conference held in Islamabad to brief the media of the decisions taken during Tuesday's cabinet meeting.

"Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and other PML-N members are going on a private visit to London to meet Nawaz Sharif," she said in an apparent bid to downplay the matter, as she added that such consultations within the party are not unusual.

Senior PML-N leader and former Finance Minister Ishaq Dar had recently suggested that fair and transparent general elections should be held as soon as possible.

"Some people want the government to complete its tenure, but Nawaz Sharif is of the view that free and fair elections should be held as soon as possible," Dar had said during an interview with a local broadcaster, Express Tribune reported.

The sources said given the importance of the matter, Nawaz Sharif has refused to hold virtual meetings and asked the party leaders to visit London.

PML-N Vice-President Shahid Khaqan Abbasi is already in the British capital and has reportedly confirmed the development.

