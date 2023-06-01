Panel led by ex-HC judge to probe Manipur violence, strict action against those violating law: Amit Shah

Imphal (Manipur) [India], June 1 : Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said that the Central government has constituted a probe committee to be headed by a retired judge to investigate incidents of violence in Manipur that have led to the loss of lives and damage to properties.

Shah, who concluded a four-day visit to the State today while addressing a press conference here said that a special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) team will investigate cases of violence in the State.

The Union Minister said, "Central Government has constituted a committee to probe into these incidents headed by a retired judge of the rank of the chief justice of a high court. The Governor of Manipur will head a peace committee with members of civil society."

"A probe panel will be set up to look into the reasons for the violence and to identify who was responsible for it," he said.

The Union minister assured the people of Manipur that the investigations will be carried out without any bias and discrimination and the guilty will be punished.

"Several agencies are working in Manipur to investigate violent incidents. High-level CBI probe in six incidents of violence that hint at a conspiracy. We will make sure that the investigation is fair," Shah said.

The Union minister said that combing operation in the violence-hit areas in the State will begin tomorrow.

Shah said assured of strict action to be taken against those who violate the SoO agreement (Suspension of Operation). "I urge citizens of Manipur to not pay heed to fake news. Strict actions will be taken against anyone violating the Suspension of Operations (SoO) agreement. Those carrying weapons must surrender before the police. Combing operations will start from tomorrow and if weapons are found with anyone, strict actions will be taken."

The Union Home Minister said that education officials will reach the state and will have discussions to provide uninterrupted education facilities to students. Online education and examination will be held as per plan, he said.

The Home Minister highlighted that a rehabilitation package and special provisions will be put in place to ensure that students do not fall back on exams and studies have been chalked out.

"The next of kin of those who lost their lives in the violence will be given Rs 5 lakh by the central government and Rs 5 lakh by the Manipur government as compensation. This amount will be transferred to the victims through DBT. Special medical officers will ensure medical facilities in areas hit by violence," he said.

The Home Minister expressed his condolences to the families of those died in the recent violence in the State

"On behalf of the Government of India, on behalf of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and on my own behalf, I express my deepest condolences to all those who have died in the recent violence. It is natural for all of us to feel sad when a citizen of the country dies," said Amit Shah.

Shah said that he had visited various parts of the state in three days including Imphal, Moreh, and Churachandpur and met with representatives of the Meitei and Kuki communities.

"In the last one month, there have been some violent incidents reported in Manipur. I express my condolences to all families who have lost their loved ones in the violence. I have visited several places in Manipur in the last three days including Imphal, Moreh, and Churachandpur and held meetings with officials to establish peace in the state. I have met CSOs of Meitei and Kuki communities," he added.

He further added that the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) government has done unprecedented work in the State and the last six years were known for peace and prosperity.

Manipur witnessed violence on May 3 during a rally organized by the All Tribals Students Union (ATSU) to protest the demand for the inclusion of Meitei/Meetei in the Scheduled Tribe (ST) category. The march was organised in protest against the demand for inclusion of the state's Meitei community in the ST category, following an April 19 Manipur High Court directive.

