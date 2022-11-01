Parwanoo-Solan section of NH-05 contributing to prosperity of Himachal

New Delhi, Nov 1 Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, said on Tuesday that the Parwanoo-Solan section of NH-05 (old NH-22) in Himachal Pradesh has been developed under Phase III of the National Highways Development Project (NHDP) from the end of Parwanoo bypass to Solan, adding that the infrastructure of 'New India' is developing at a fast pace under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Gadkari said presently this national highway is part of the ancient and historical route known as Hindustan-Tibet Road. In the 70s, it was upgraded to the NH specification.

The minister said that this national highway connects the districts of Solan, Sirmaur, Shimla, Kinnaur, Lahaul and Spiti and its subdivisions, the Seraj region of Kullu district and the Karsog subdivision, which constitute more than 30 per cent of the land area in the state.

He said this project has brought a large number of electronic and non-polluting industries in the Shimla section of the state, in Parwanoo town, Solan and Sirmaur districts.

Gadkari said the border areas of Kinnaur/Lahual and Spiti have been opened by the government for domestic and foreign tourists. The influx of tourists has contributed significantly to the development of road traffic in these districts and to the all-round economic development of the state.

The minister said the road height in this project area is 874 to 1,659 metres above MSL (mean sea level).

