Pawan Kalyan poses three questions to Jagan on volunteers

Amaravati, July 23 Actor-politician Pawan Kalyan on Sunday posed three questions to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on the volunteer system in the state.

The Jana Sena Party (JSP) chief took to Twitter to launch a fresh attack on the Chief Minister over the issue.

Pawan posted a video of Jagan Mohan Reddy when he was in the opposition. Jagan had then stated that keeping details of someone's Aadhaar, bank account and voter ID by a private person is a crime.

"Everyone’s concern is same .. my dear Watson!. Data privacy laws will remain the same,whether you are CM or not . So answer these basic three questions. 1) Who's the Boss of Volunteers? 2) Where are you storing the personal data of People of AP? 3) Who has authorised volunteers to collect people's personal data, when they are not Govt employees?," wrote the JSP leader.

Pawan Kalyan had earlier demanded the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government to come clean on data collection of citizens.

"Who's the Boss of volunteers? Who gives them instructions to collect private data? Is it a Pvt Company, if so who heads that? or if it is Govt of AP then who ordered to collect data? Is it Chief Secretary? CM? Collector? MLA? Who???," he had asked. The JSP leader had also tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

On Saturday, the JSP leader had demanded the Election Commission of India to investigate reports that the services of volunteers were being used for verification of electoral rolls in the state.

"The Truest sense of upholding Democracy is to ensure Fairness & Transparency in the Entire Election Process starting from Preparation of Voter List to the Declaration of Result. Despite Election Commission's clear instructions, several Volunteers across AP are being part of the door-to-door survey process along with YCP Booth Level Officers. This is violation of the Constitution & blatant abuse of power by the YCP in Andhra Pradesh. JANASENA demands Election Commission of INDIA to investigate this and take strict action & immediate enforcement of the necessary rules in AP," he tweeted.

