People of Bengal have been victims of political criminalisation: Guv

Kolkata, April 4 Governor C.V. Ananda Bose on Tuesday gave a strongly worded reaction on the continuing clashes at Rishra in Hooghly district as he said that it is high time that the people of West Bengal should be saved from being victims of the long trend of political criminalisation in the state.

"People of West Bengal had been suffering for a long time because of criminalisation in politics in the state. This needs to come to an end," the Governor told newspersons during this visit to the troubled pockets in Rishra.

On Tuesday noon, the Governor arrived at Kolkata curtailing his two-day schedule in North Bengal till Thursday and from the airport his convoy rushed straight to Rishra.

There first he discussed how the situation evolved with the commissioner of Chandernagore City Police. After that Bose also interacted with the local people and enquired from them about the circumstances under which the trouble broke out in phases since Sunday evening.

Thereafter, the Governor spoke to the media persons where he stressed on the necessity of relieving the people of West Bengal from the long practice of criminalisation in politics.

"Such developments are simply unacceptable. Under no circumstance the antisocial elements can be allowed to take law in their own hands. Police should take strong action against them. We have to oppose these evil forces. The people of West Bengal have the right to leave in peace," the Governor said.

He also said that the motto in West Bengal should be 'Jiyo aur Jine do (Live and let live)'.

The Governor also said that the special monitoring cell that was opened at Raj Bhavan after the clashes over a Ram Navami procession at Howrah on March 30 and March 31 will also closely monitor the development at Rishra in Hooghly district.

