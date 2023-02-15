Petroleum products can be brought under GST if consensus reached: Sitharaman

By IANS | Published: February 15, 2023 06:27 PM 2023-02-15T18:27:06+5:30 2023-02-15T18:40:12+5:30

New Delhi, Feb 15 Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday said that if states arrive at a consensus, ...

Petroleum products can be brought under GST if consensus reached: Sitharaman | Petroleum products can be brought under GST if consensus reached: Sitharaman

Petroleum products can be brought under GST if consensus reached: Sitharaman

Next

New Delhi, Feb 15 Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday said that if states arrive at a consensus, then petroleum products can be brought under the GST regime

Addressing a post-budget interactive session organised by industry body PHDCCI, she said that if the states agree, then petroleum products can be brought under the GST ambit.

The GST Council is scheduled to meet on February 18.

Meanwhile, the Finance Minister, during the interactive session with industry captains, said that the government, over the years, has striven to increase public expenditure, which she said would fuel growth.

Sitharaman further said that in the recently presented budget, the government has raised capital expenditure by 33 per cent to Rs 10 lakh crore.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags : The states The states Gst council Nirmala Sitharaman New Delhi Phdcci The new delhi municipal council Delhi south-west Nirmala seetharaman New-delhi New delhi municipal committee South zone committee Bjp state spokesperson