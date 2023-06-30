"PhonePe is not made for Congress": MP Minister Narottam Mishra slams Congress

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 30 : Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra on Friday slammed the Congress party for raising questions to PhonePe and said that the app was not made for the Congress.

"It is like 'ek to chori upar se seenajori' (did wrong, still blaming others for it). Anyway, PhonePe is not made for Congress, Congressmen use black money," Mishra told reporters here.

Madhya Pradesh Congress raised a series of questions against PhonePe over its Twitter handle and wrote, "Dear Phone Pe Team, which poster or banner are you talking about, please mention / clarify and make it public. Is PhonePe also responsible for the use of money transferred under it? Will you monitor the use/misuse of PhonePe in the future and ensure that money transferred through your app is never used for bribery or corruption?"

The state congress also wrote, "Will you certify that there is no corruption in Madhya Pradesh, and if so, what is its rate? Bribe is not accepted in Madhya Pradesh through your app. Has any of your office bearers not had any dialogue with any BJP leader / government in the last seven days?"

"Please come with clarity and transparency otherwise this tweet of yours will be counted as politically motivated and aimed at benefiting a particular party and legal action will be taken against you," the party further wrote on twitter.

Notably, the tweet of MP Congress came in response to the PhonePe's earlier tweet in which they (PhonePe) had objected to the "unauthorised usage" of its brand logo by MP Congress and noted that it may take legal actions against them (Congress).

Phonepe wrote on its Twitter handle, "PhonePe objects to the unauthorised usage of its brand logo, by any third party, be it political or non-political. We are not associated with any political campaign or party."

"The PhonePe logo is a registered trademark of our company and any unauthorised use of PhonePe's intellectual property rights will invite legal action. We humbly request Madhya Pradesh Congress to remove the posters and banners featuring our brand logo and colour," it said, tagging the Twitter handle of the party's state unit.

The row had erupted after purported Phonepe morphed posters featuring Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan surfacing in various parts of the state.

Posters featuring CM Chouhan, which purportedly say, pay 50 per cent (commission) and get your work done, were put up at various locations in Gwalior town. Such posters were also seen in Chhindwara, Rewa, Satna, and the state capital Bhopal, and were later removed by the administration.

