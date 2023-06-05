PIL filed at Calcutta HC over Governor appointing VCs in Bengal varsities

Kolkata, June 5 A public interest litigation (PIL) has been filed at the Calcutta High Court on Monday challenging the decision of West Bengal Governor C.V. Ananda Bose to appoint interim vice-chancellors at 11 state universities without the concurrence of the state education department.

Ten out of 11 VCs have accepted the appointment offer from the Governor's House.

The PIL has been filed by a retired college teacher, who has appealed to make the Governor's House and the West Bengal government parties in the petition. The matter is likely to come up for hearing on June 12.

Already the Raj Bhavan and the state secretariat have entered into a cold war over the appointment of these 11 interim VCs. First the Education Minister Bratya Basu issued an appeal towards the newly-appointed VCs not to accept the appointment offer.

However, after 10 out of 11 VCs accepted the offer, Basu said that the education department does not approve of the appointments and also gave indication of taking the legal route against the appointments. Now a PIL filed by a retired college teacher has added a new dimension to the entire episode.

On June 3, 10 out of the 11 newly-appointed VCs took an "oath of commitment" from the Governor. It is learnt that as many as 15 issues were included in that oath.

The main part of the commitment was that all steps to be taken by the state universities should be "student centric" and "academic centric" avoiding political and communal involvement totally.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor