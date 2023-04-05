"Planned conspiracy to fuel riots in Bihar": Dy CM Tejashwi Yadav on Ram Navami violence

Patna (Bihar) [India], April 5 : Following the violence during Ram Navami celebrations in Bihar, Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday said that there was a well-planned conspiracy to incite riots in the state.

Speaking to , Yadav said, "The government will take strict action...We are seeing that Bihar is being targeted continuously. Earlier an attempt was made to make Bihar fight with the people of Tamil Nadu and now these riots. We will not tolerate it."

"It is a totally planned conspiracy to fuel riots in Bihar. I met the Chief Minister and the Director General of Police. The Chief Minister has expressed his views that those who are involved will not be spared," added the Deputy Chief Minister.

Violent clashes broke out in three districts of Bihar including Nalanda's Biharsharif, Sasaram in Rohtas and Naugachia in Bhagalpur after a Ram Navami procession on 31 March.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday held a high-level meeting over the violence in Sasaram and Biharsharif. He asked the state police to be on the alert and announced an ex-gratia amount of Rs 5 lakh for the next of kin of the deceased ones.

In Nalanda's Biharsharif, a person was killed and several others injured after clashes broke out between two groups. Six people were injured in a blast in Sasaram town of Rohtas district.

Nalanda Police on Sunday said more than 75 people were arrested in raids after the clash. Bihar Police imposed prohibitory orders in Nalanda to maintain law and order in the region. Clashes were first reported in the two districts of Bihar on Friday.

A total of 10 compes (approximately 1,000 personnel) of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), including Central Reserve Police Force, Sashastra Seema Bal and Indo-Tibetan Border Police, have been sent to Bihar after the March 31 clashes.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor