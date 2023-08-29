Plea filed in SC against Telangana providing 100% reservation under 'Competent Authority Quota' to locals

New Delhi, Aug 29 A plea has been filed in the Supreme Court against a decision of the Telangana government providing 100% reservation under "Competent Authority Quota" to only local candidates.

The writ petition, filed under Article 32 of the Constitution, contended that the discriminatory reservation policy not only violates Section 95 and other provisions of the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014 but also infringes upon the fundamental rights and constitutional safeguards as guaranteed under Article 14, Article 16 and Article 21.

"The GOMs No. 72 dated 03.07.2023 issued by the State of Telangana….providing 100% reservation under 'Competent Authority Quota' to only students of Telangana State as against the object and intent of Article 371D, is highly-illegal, arbitrary, irregular, irrational, and in violation to the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014 apart from being violative of Articles 14, 16 and 21 of the Constitution of India, 1950," it stated.

The plea alleged that the action of the Telangana government, driven by ulterior motives discriminated against students hailing from Andhra Pradesh.

"Petitioners before this Hon'ble Court have a better NEET score and consequentially a higher All-India Rank than that of the 6 candidates who approached the Hon'ble High Court of Telangana," said the plea filed through advocates P. Thirumala Rao and Filza Moonis.

Earlier, the decision was challenged before the Telangana High Court, but it restricted the relief to only 6 candidates who had approached the High Court instead of passing an order in rem.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor