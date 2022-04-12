PM congratulates newly-elected MLCs of Uttar Pradesh

New Delhi, April 12 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday congratulated the newly-elected members of Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council and said this victory is an expression of peoples faith in BJP's development model.

In a tweet, Modi said, "Many congratulations to all the winning candidates in the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council elections. This victory is once again an expression of people's faith in BJP's development model."

He also extended congratulations to Yogi Adityanath's government and party workers for the victory.

BJP chief J.P. Nadda tweeted, "BJP has created history with landslide victory in the Legislative Council after Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls. My best wishes and congratulations to all the newly elected members. This victory has endorsed the double engine government in Uttar Pradesh."

The BJP scored a massive victory in the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council polls on Tuesday by winning 33 of the 36 seats where voting was held through local bodies.

The Samajwadi Party suffered a humiliating defeat and could not win even a single seat. Three seats were won by Independent candidates.

This is for the first time that the ruling party has attained a thumping majority in the Legislative Council.

UP Chief Minister Adityanath said that the results have proved that people have immense faith in BJP and in the leadership of Prime Minister Modi.

