PM Modi pays tributes to Mahatma Gandhi, urges all to buy khadi
By IANS | Published: October 2, 2022 10:15 AM 2022-10-02T10:15:04+5:30 2022-10-02T10:30:14+5:30
New Delhi, Oct 2 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary, and urged people to purchase khadi and handicraft products as a tribute to him.
PM Modi also tweeted a video of his thoughts on Mahatma Gandhi on this occasion.
"Paying homage to Mahatma Gandhi on #GandhiJayanti. This Gandhi Jayanti is even more special because India is marking Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.
"May we always live up to Bapu's ideals. I also urge you all to purchase Khadi and handicrafts products as a tribute to Gandhi Ji."
"His ideals reverberate globally and his thoughts have provided strength to millions of people," PM Modi wrote in his tweet
