PM Modi slams Oppn, says terror outfits also have INDIA in their name

New Delhi, July 25 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on the opposition's Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance. Calling it "directionless", he said that terror outfits also have INDIA in their names. The Prime Minister said this at the BJP's parliamentary party meeting, chaired by him here on Tuesday.

Talking to reporters after the meeting, senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing the MPs in the parliamentary party meeting said that the name 'INDIA' also has a strange coincidence. He said that the East India Company and Indian National Congress were formed by the Britishers."

"The Prime Minister said the Indian Mujahideen was founded by the terrorists and organisations like the Popular Front of India also have INDIA," Prasad said.

The Prime Minister in the meeting said that he has not seen such "directionless" Opposition till date, the senior BJP leader quoted Modi as saying, in an apparent reference to Opposition's 'INDIA'.

