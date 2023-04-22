PM Modi to address rally in K'taka on April 30 ahead of polls

By IANS | Published: April 22, 2023 06:15 PM 2023-04-22T18:15:06+5:30 2023-04-22T18:30:25+5:30

Bengaluru, April 22 Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a massive public rally on April 30 at Channapatna ...

PM Modi to address rally in K'taka on April 30 ahead of polls | PM Modi to address rally in K'taka on April 30 ahead of polls

PM Modi to address rally in K'taka on April 30 ahead of polls

Next

Bengaluru, April 22 Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a massive public rally on April 30 at Channapatna in Karnataka's Ramnagar district ahead of the Assembly elections scheduled to be held in the southern state on May 10, a BJP leader said on Saturday.

A party leader said that the BJP is aiming at winning more seats in certain parts of the state where it does not enjoy a significant stronghold.

Former Karnataka chief minister and Janata Dal-Secular leader H.D. Kumaraswamy is contesting from the Channapatna constituency. The BJP has fielded former minister C.P. Yogeshwar from this seat. Political analysts believe the constituency would witness a direct contest between the JD-S and the BJP.

Kumaraswamy's son Nikhil Kumaraswamy is contesting from the neighbouring Ramnagar constituency. The region is considered as a bastion of the JD-S.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has planned a mega rally in Channapatna.

Preparations are currently underway at Shettihalli village.

According to sources, a huge stage and shelter is being erected to accommodate 2-3 lakh people. The BJP workers will be roped in from the neighbouring districts of Tumakuru, Mandya and Mysuru.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags : assembly Nikhil Kumaraswamy Narendra Modi Bharatiya Janata Party Janata Bjp members of parliament National bjp Party office Uma prasad mukherjee Bharatiya janata party state