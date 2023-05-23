PM Modi to be in Ajmer on May 31

Jaipur, May 23 Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting Ajmer in Rajasthan on May 31, said party leaders on Tuesday.

He will address a public meeting on the occasion of completion of nine years of his government. BJP has started preparations to accord a grand welcome to the PM, said party workers.

Party leaders furnished this information saying that earlier it was BJP national president J.P. Nadda who was scheduled to visit. However, now, preparations are being made for PM Modi's scheduled visit. BJP workers said that a place has been proposed for the programme where he will address the public meeting. A decision in this regard will be taken in the BJP meeting to be held on Tuesday.

