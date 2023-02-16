PM Modi to visit Meghalaya on February 24 ahead of assembly polls

Ahead of the Assembly election at the end of this month Prime Minister Narendra Modi is to visit poll-bound Meghalaya on February 24.

As per a BJP source, PM Modi will address a rally in Tura on the 24th of February. He will also hold a roadshow as a part of the election campaign in Shillong same day where the BJP hopes to secure a large vote share.

As per the Nagaland BJP source, the PM will visit Nagaland and hold a mega rally there.

"PM will also address a public rally to boost the election campaign. Meeting with BJP leader of Meghalaya is also in schedule", sources added.

This is the first visit of PM Modi to Meghalaya in 2023.

BJP source said that the BJP's election plan has been development and employment in a state with little of either.

These, along with corruption, have been the themes in speeches of Union minister and ex-Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal, who campaigned in Meghalaya recently. He also hinted at the Sangma families' "nepotism", both of which have a number of members in the fray.

Earlier BJP President JP Nadda on Wednesday released the party's election manifesto for Meghalaya in the state capital Shillong.

The manifesto promises implementation of the 7th Pay Commission in Meghalaya and the timely disbursal of salaries of government employees and many other promises in favour of the state.

Elaborating on the manifesto titled 'eMpowered Meghalaya', Nadda said the 'M' in its name signifies "Modi for Meghalaya".

Speaking at the unveiling of the party's poll pledges, the BJP national president said the potential of the Northeast state, which is rich in culture and tradition, hasn't been suitably harnessed and utilised to date.

He said there is a lot to be done in the state as there is plenty of scope for development."Corruption is also a major issue, which has posed a hindrance to the development of Meghalaya," Nadda said. He added that the BJP wants to work towards a corruption-free Meghalaya by delivering strong governance.

He added that a strong Meghalaya could only be created by a strong BJP government.

"We need to raise visions of Mega Meghalaya, we have to think big. Speed, scale and skill, all have to come together if we are to take Meghalaya to its promised state," the BJP national president said.

The BJP will enhance the benefit under the Centre's flagship 'Kisan Samman Nidhi' scheme by adding Rs 2,000 to the already allocated amount of Rs 6,000 annually.

"For women empowerment, we have promised to introduce the 'Ka Phan Nonglait' scheme for our mothers, sisters and daughters. It is named after the first freedom fighter in the Khasi Hills.At the birth of a girl child, a bond of Rs 50,000 will be provided to the family and the child will be provided with free education from KG to PG, he said, adding that 2 free LPG cylinders would also be provided annually for the beneficiaries of the 'Ujjawala' scheme.

Special Economic Zones will be established for the empowerment of youth and many industrial units will be set up in the state to generate employment opportunities, he added.

Polls will be held in both the states of Meghalaya and Nagaland on February 27 while the counting is scheduled on March 2.

( With inputs from ANI )

