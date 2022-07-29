PM to address first 'All India DLSAs Meet' on July 30

New Delhi, July 29 Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the inaugural session of first 'All India District Legal Services Authorities Meet' here on July 30.

The first ever national level meet of District Legal Services Authorities (DLSAs) is being organised on July 30-31 at Vigyan Bhawan by National Legal Services Authority (NALSA).

The meet will deliberate on creation of an integrated procedure in order to bring homogeneity and synchronisation across DLSAs.

There are a total 676 DLSAs in the country, which are headed by the District Judge who acts as Chairman of the authority. NALSA, through DLSAs and State Legal Services Authorities (SLSAs), implements various legal aid and awareness programmes.

The DLSAs also contribute towards reducing the burden on courts by regulating the Lok Adalats conducted by NALSA.

