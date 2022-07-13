PM to inaugurate Bundelkhand Expressway on July 16

New Delhi, July 13 Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Uttar Pradesh on July 16 and inaugurate the Bundelkhand Expressway. The 296 km-long four-lane expressway has been constructed at a cost of around Rs 14,850 crore.

The Prime Minister's office (PMO) said that the government has been committed to enhancing connectivity across the country, a key feature of which has been the work towards improvement in road infrastructure.

"A significant endeavour towards this was the laying of foundation stone for the construction of Bundelkhand Expressway by the Prime Minister on February 29, 2020. The work on the Expressway has been completed within 28 months and it will now be inaugurated by the Prime Minister," the PMO said.

The expressway has been constructed under the aegis of Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority.

The four-lane expressway can later be expanded up to six lanes as well.

It extends from NH-35 at Gonda village near Bharatkoop in Chitrakoot district to near Kudrail village in Etawah district, where it merges with the Agra-Lucknow expressway. It passes through seven districts Chitrakoot, Banda, Mahoba, Hamirpur, Jalaun, Auraiya and Etawah.

Along with improving connectivity in the region, the Bundelkhand Expressway will also give a major boost to economic development, resulting in the creation of thousands of jobs for the local people.

The work on the creation of industrial corridor in Banda and Jalaun districts, next to the Expressway, has already been started.

