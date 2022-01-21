PM to interact with DMs of various districts on Saturday

New Delhi, Jan 21 Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually interact with the District Magistrates (DMs) of various districts on Saturday.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said, "At the core of good governance is service delivery at the grassroots level. In that endeavour, the district administration has a crucial role. At 11 am tomorrow, I will interact with DMs across India and discuss implementation of key government schemes."

The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a statement, "The Prime Minister will take direct feedback about the progress and present status of implementation of government schemes and programmes in the districts. The interaction will help review the performance and ascertain the challenges that are being faced."

The PMO pointed out that it is aimed at achieving saturation of various schemes by different departments in the districts in mission mode, in convergence with all the stakeholders.

"Under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, the government has continuously taken several steps to overcome the asymmetry in growth and development across the country. This is in line with the commitment of the government towards raising the living standards of all citizens and ensuring inclusive growth for all," the PMO said.

