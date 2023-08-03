Poland accuses Belarus of violating airspace

Warsaw, Aug 3 Poland has accused Belarus of violating its airspace, saying more troops will be deployed at the countries' border.

According to authorities in Warsaw, two Belarusian helicopters allegedly violated the Polish airspace during training exercises on Tuesday, CNN reported.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Polish Defence Ministry said Minsk had informed Warsaw about the exercise, but a border crossing took place in the eastern Bialowieza region at a “very low altitude, making detection by radar systems difficult”.

The border region is located south of the Suwalki gap -- a thin strip of land between Poland and Lithuania which is strategically significant to NATO, the EU, Russia and Belarus.

