"Political disagreements can wait...": Kamal Haasan asks opposition to reconsider boycott call amid new Parliament building row

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 27 : Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan on Saturday called upon the opposition parties, which have given a call for boycotting the new Parliament building's inauguration on May 28, to reconsider their decision and make the event an "occasion of national unity".

Stating that he maintains his "dissent" over the President not being invited to the event in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the new Parliament building, Haasan asked the opposition parties to join the event saying that the political disagreements "can wait for a day".

As many as 21 opposition parties have announced to boycott the inauguration ceremony on Sunday.

"Our republic's new home needs all its family members to reside in it. I believe in participatory democracy and hence call upon all opposition parties who have chosen to boycott the event to reconsider. Any disagreements you may have over the event can be raised in public forums as well as on the floor of the houses of the new Parliament," he said in a statement.

Reminding political parties to remember that "there is more that unites us than divides us," Haasan said that the entire country is looking forward to this event.

"The eyes of the world are upon us. Let's make the inauguration of a new Parliament an occasion of national unity, our political disagreements can wait for a day," the leader said, adding, "In the national interest, I choose to celebrate the inauguration of the new Parliament, while maintaining my dissent over not inviting the President of India and for not involving opposition parties in the planning of the inauguration."

However, the actor-politician also questioned the Central government asking "why the President of India should not attend the ceremony".

Asserting that the moment of national pride has become "politically divisive", he said, "I ask my Prime Minister one simple question; "Please tell the country, why the President of India should not attend the inauguration of our new Parliament? I see no reason why the President of India as Head of the State should not be part of this historic occasion."

He further asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make the conciliatory gesture and invite President Droupadi Murmu.

"The new Parliament is no mere ordinary building. It will be the home of Indian democracy for time immemorial. I call upon the Prime Minister to rectify this oversight, which will go down in history as a grave error, and if rectified will become a milestone in political leadership," he added.

Notably, Congress and other opposition parties decided to boycott the inauguration of the new Parliament Building and stated that it "insults the high office of the President, and violates the letter and spirit of the Constitution".

Earlier TMC, AAP, and CPI(M) decided to boycott the inauguration of the new Parliament Building on May 28.

A total of 21 parties have decided to boycott the inauguration of the new parliament building.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will dedicate to the nation the new Parliament building on May 28.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of the new Parliament Building on December 10, 2020. It has been built in record time with quality construction.

