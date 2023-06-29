Posters on Manipur, wrestlers protest put up in Patna as Amit Shah visits Bihar

Patna (Bihar) [India], June 29 : Ahead of Union Minister Amit Shah's visit to Lakhisarai, Bihar, posters have been put up at the Income-tax Golambar raising questions regarding Manipur violence, the special status of Bihar and wrestlers protest.

Amit Shah arrived in Patna today and in Lakhisarai he will address a mega-rally. It is in the Munger Lok Sabha constituency which is the home turf of JDU President and Lok Sabha MP Lalan Singh.

On the day of his visit, some posters have been put up in Patna asking questions related to different issues such as the situation in Manipur, the protest of Indian wrestlers against former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, the special status of Bihar, and "misuse" of central agencies like the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

"Why Bihar is not getting the status of special state," a poster read.

Another poster said, "Why is Manipur burning".

Earlier, speaking toabout Shah's visit, Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai said that Shah, after the rally will go to the residence of Leader of Opposition in the State Assembly Vijay Kumar Sinha where a meeting of the Lok Sabha Core Committee will be held.

The minister further said that Amit Shah will reach Patna where party leaders will welcome him at the airport then he will go to Lakhisarai by Chopper.

Rai further said that this is going to be a historic visit like his earlier visits to the state.

"Every visit of Amit Shah to Bihar has been historic and successful... This time also the same thing is going to happen and Lakhs of people will join the rally to listen to Amit Bhai. BJP is not only preparing for Amit Shah's rally but also the people of Munger are busy preparing for the grand rally with equal enthusiasm. There is great enthusiasm among the people of Munger to make Narendra Modi ji the Prime Minister again in 2024," the minister said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor