Provided jobs to 17,313 youth in five months: Punjab CM

Chandigarh, Aug 23 Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday said in merely five months of assuming charge, the Aam Aadmi Party government has handed over appointment letters of government jobs to 17,313 youth.

Addressing a gathering here while handing over appointment letters to the newly recruited 4,358 constables in Punjab Police, the Chief Minister said the state government has conducted the entire recruitment process in a transparent and fair manner.

He said merit had been the only criteria of selection in this recruitment drive. Mann said recruitment for filling 5,739 more posts of the Police Department would be embarked soon.

Exhorting the newly recruited constables to update their expertise for eliminating crime and criminals from the state, the Chief Minister emphasised that it is a matter of pride and satisfaction for them that all the recruits are highly qualified and well equipped with academic and technical knowledge.

He said this qualification can be helpful with dealing with the crime and criminals in today's era of technological advancement. However, Mann said as the criminals are devising new techniques of committing crime so the cops should also update their expertise for tackling crime and criminals efficaciously.

The Chief Minister said he is elated to learn that the youth with high academic qualifications have been successfully recruited for this challenging job.

He said out of 4,358 candidates, 103 are postgraduates, 2,607 are graduates and 1,648 are senior secondary passouts.

Similarly, Mann said 2,930 constables fall in the age group of 18-25 years, whereas 816 in 26-30 years.

