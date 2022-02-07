Punjab Assembly Elections 2022: Akali Dal leader refers Channi as the "sand mafia"

After the Congress announced Channi as the CM face of Punjab elections, Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Badal took a swipe at the party's decisions and referred it as the "sand mafia"

He took his Twitter and wrote "The nomination of @CHARANJITCHANNI as Cong's CM face, is sand mafia's victory. Shockingly, the mafia has prevailed on Cong high command & foisted its candidate. Pbis will see through this move to strengthen loot & corruption in Pb, and give a befitting response to Cong on Feb 20."

Meanwhile, the elections will be held to elect 117 members of the Legislative Assembly in Punjab. This year the main competition will be between two ruling parties Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The Punjab election was going to be held on a single-phase on February 14 but now it changed to 20th February.

Also, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced the dates for 2022 Assembly election dates in Uttar Pradesh, including Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand, and Manipur. This year the 5 states are going to select their Cheif Ministers by voting in the Assembly election 2022 are Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa, and Manipur.

