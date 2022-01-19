Punjab Assembly Elections 2022: Punjab Congress's second list would be out in 2-3 days, says Congress leader

Punjab Congress In-charge Harish Chaudhary on Wednesday said that the party's second list would be out in 2-3 days "Our party has a joint leadership of Navjot Singh Sidhu, Charanjit Singh Channi, and Sunil Jhakar. Punjab Congress's second list would be out in 2-3 days. Our digital and door-to-door campaigns are on track," he said.

He also spoke on AAP's CM face Bhagwant Mann, he said "They only have a CM face. We have a CM. AAP can only go to the extent of announcing a CM face. We have our candidate in the CM's seat." Yesterday, Arvind Kejriwal declared the candidate name of AAP for the Punjab Assembly polls. Bhagwant Mann is the party’s chief ministerial candidate for the upcoming Assembly elections.

Meanwhile, the elections will be held to elect 117 members of the Legislative Assembly in Punjab. This year the main competition will be between two ruling parties Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The Punjab election was going to be held on a single-phase on February 14 but now it changed to 20 February.