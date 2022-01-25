Punjab Assembly Elections 2022: Sidhu and Channi clashes over the remaining list of Congress candidates for Punjab polls

Ahead of Punjab polls, the Congress leaders Navjot Singh Sidhu and CM Charanjit Singh Channi had a rivalry over the remaining 31 names of candidates for Punjab polls. According to sources, the two leaders could not come to an agreement in the party's CEC meeting. Now the committee of three leaders has been formed who will finalize the candidates of Congress for the Punjab polls. Congress leaders Ajay Maken, KC Venugopal, and Ambika Soni will be the three committee members who will decide the remaining candidates.

Earlier, Congress released the list of candidates on 86 seats in upcoming Punjab polls- CM Charanjit Singh Channi to contest from Chamkaur Sahib SC, State chief Navjot Singh Sidhu to contest from Amritsar East.

Meanwhile, the elections will be held to elect 117 members of the Legislative Assembly in Punjab. This year the main competition will be between two ruling parties Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The Punjab election was going to be held on a single-phase on February 14 but now it changed to 20th February.